Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $164.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Up 8.4%

ROST stock traded up $13.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,819,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,839. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,182,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,998,924,000 after buying an additional 5,060,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,081,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,762,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.