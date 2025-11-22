IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) CRO Rima Alameddine Sells 100,000 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 432,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $886,934.40.

IonQ stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,215,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,828,916. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,814,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 950.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IonQ by 8.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

