HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,346,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,530,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,450,245,000 after buying an additional 2,651,623 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in HP by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,718,000 after buying an additional 1,537,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HP by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $321,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

