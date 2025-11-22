Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after buying an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

