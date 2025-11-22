Sanford C. Bernstein Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.03. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

