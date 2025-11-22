RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,526,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,989,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,901,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $206.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

