eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in eBay by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $80.84 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Arete upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

