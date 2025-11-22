Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Purchased by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $472.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $484.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total transaction of $6,170,352.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,715,060. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

