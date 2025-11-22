American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) CEO Robert Ritchie Sells 475,000 Shares of Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Ritchie sold 475,000 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,454,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,635,500. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Integrity Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of AII stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

