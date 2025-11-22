May Hill Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day moving average of $221.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

