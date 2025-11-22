11,763 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 42,262.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.18 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.22 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

