Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2,488.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 37.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

