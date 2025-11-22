Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:EGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2,488.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 37.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Stock Down 0.2%

ENI stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

ENI (NYSE:EGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.43%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ENI (NYSE:E)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.