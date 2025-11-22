Savant Capital LLC Invests $97,000 in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 148.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Jamf by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jamf by 838.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered Jamf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.15 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.