Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $27,073,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 243.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 467.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 212,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after buying an additional 174,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 473,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.33. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

