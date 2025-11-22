Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. $CHGG

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chegg by 226.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 101.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. Chegg has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

