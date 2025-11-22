Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19,423.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 0.5% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,331.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $92.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

