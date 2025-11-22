Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Jericho Financial LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 4,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 295,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average is $221.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.