Comparing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) & Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Brookfield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 2 1 2 1 2.33 Brookfield 0 2 9 2 3.00

Dividends

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Brookfield has a consensus target price of $53.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Brookfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Brookfield”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $252.33 million 10.25 $223.35 million $0.02 1,528.00 Brookfield $74.37 billion 1.49 $641.00 million $0.36 124.22

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta. Brookfield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1.83% 0.19% 0.12% Brookfield 1.11% 3.77% 1.21%

Summary

Brookfield beats Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.