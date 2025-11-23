Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN). In a filing disclosed on November 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Eaton stock on October 6th.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/28/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 10/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/23/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) on 9/26/2025.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,002. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average is $355.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $135,956. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 500 shares of company stock valued at $174,389 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after buying an additional 289,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

