Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.6% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 456.9% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 598,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,397,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

