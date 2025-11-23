Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and traded as low as $35.92. Anglo American shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 3,421 shares changing hands.

Anglo American Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

