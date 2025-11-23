Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after buying an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,751,000 after buying an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,695,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $297.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

