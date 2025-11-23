Titleist Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE V opened at $328.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.92. The stock has a market cap of $597.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.