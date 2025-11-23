Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) & Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Critical Comparison

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Idw Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77% Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and Idw Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.77 billion 0.78 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.82 Idw Media $26.47 million 0.41 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.17

This table compares Liberty Global and Idw Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idw Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idw Media has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Idw Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

