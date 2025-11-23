Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 132 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock worth $14,295,857 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.33 and a 200 day moving average of $390.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

