Nemes Rush Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $607.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

