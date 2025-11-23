Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 591 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $457.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

