Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VOO opened at $605.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.40 and a 200-day moving average of $584.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

