PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,801,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $133,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

