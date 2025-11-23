Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $2.76 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

