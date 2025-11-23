TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $368.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.75 and a 1 year high of $503.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.40.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

