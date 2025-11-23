1,003 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock valued at $249,031,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $182.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.37. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The network technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

