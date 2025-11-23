Soundwatch Capital LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 121.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $152.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.