PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) versus YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Critical Survey

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of YAYYO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YAYYO and PowerFleet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million ($0.06) N/A PowerFleet $425.87 million 1.40 -$50.99 million ($0.31) -14.35

YAYYO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAYYO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

YAYYO has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YAYYO and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 PowerFleet 1 1 5 0 2.57

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.96%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than YAYYO.

Profitability

This table compares YAYYO and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -9.95% -8.56% -4.45%

Summary

YAYYO beats PowerFleet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

