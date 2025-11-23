CME Group Inc. $CME is Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s Largest Position

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 7.0% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $273.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $263,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

