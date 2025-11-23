Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 83,254 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $153,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,875,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,427,000 after buying an additional 151,831 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 275,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 182,943 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8%

ANET stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,142.08. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $293,922,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

