Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 3,126 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 775.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

PLTR opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

