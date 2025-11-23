Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,720 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,493,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 415,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after purchasing an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

