Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.38 and traded as low as $147.13. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 20,982,859 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,081,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,418 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17,584.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,848 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 814.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,074,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,618 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,528,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $183,767,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

