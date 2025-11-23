Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.19 and traded as low as $12.30. Capcom shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 102,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.30%.The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

