Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 11,305 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $237.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $297.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.67.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,511.88. The trade was a 48.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.