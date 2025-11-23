Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New $65.90 Million Investment in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 286,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $65,898,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

