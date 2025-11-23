Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Stock Position Lifted by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $718.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $756.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $693.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

