Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for about 1.8% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.18, for a total value of $117,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,167.22. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,646,538 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

