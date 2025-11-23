Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

