Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

