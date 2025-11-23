iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

