Stevens Capital Management LP Has $417,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $590.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $607.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.13.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

