Vestor Capital LLC Buys 577 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 670.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,244,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,951.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,222.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,363.37.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

