Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 273.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,794,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 50,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.